When is Isiah Pacheco expected to play again? Former Chiefs RB still out in 2026

Isiah Pacheco, who joined the Detroit Lions last offseason after his stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, has yet to see any game action so far in the 2026 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions bolstered their backfield this past offseason by bringing in Isiah Pacheco after his lengthy stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for him, an injury suffered during training camp forced him to undergo surgery, which, for the time being, is expected to keep him sidelined until at least December, according to ESPN‘s Ian Rapoport.

Pacheco arrived in Detroit to serve as Jahmyr Gibbs’ primary backup in the running game. Unfortunately for Dan Campbell, he will have to wait a little longer to see the former Chiefs running back on the gridiron. “It’s going to be a while,” the head coach said to the press.

The depth chart behind Gibbs this season features two other names who can be utilized by the coaching staff if needed. The first is Sione Vaki, while Jacob Saylors is further down.

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What injury did Pacheco suffer?

Things haven’t gone as planned for Isiah Pacheco after signing with the Lions this past offseason. His camp was derailed early on by a knee issue, and just when he was trying to work his way back, a persistent back injury flared up.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Detroit Lions during Detroit Lions Training Camp.

The team ended up placing him on IR, and he ultimately had to undergo back surgery to clean things up, putting him on a rough 12-week recovery timeline that keeps him out until around the end of the year.

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Pacheco’s successful run with Chiefs Kingdom

During his four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022 to 2025, Pacheco accumulated 2,537 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 576 carries across 51 regular-season games, while adding 88 receptions for 554 yards and 3 receiving scores.

A vital engine in the backfield, he also claimed two Super Bowl titles with Kansas City (LVII and LVIII), adding another 547 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 postseason appearances.

Key takeaways

Isiah Pacheco undergo back surgery that will keep him sidelined until at least December.

that will keep him sidelined until at least December. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that it will be a while before Pacheco returns.

noted that it will be a while before Pacheco returns. Pacheco amassed 2,537 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his four seasons with Kansas City.