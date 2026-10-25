Starting and backup QBs on Seahawks vs Chiefs depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 7 SNF

The Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs face off on SNF in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, with quarterback depth charts drawing attention ahead of this primetime showdown. Who will lead each team, and who is next in line?

Sunday Night Football brings the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs together in a Week 7 matchup that puts two familiar NFL franchises under the spotlight. Both teams are looking to strengthen their position in the 2026 season.

The quarterback situation also comes into focus against the backdrop of a busy injury report, with Seattle’s backup depth drawing particular attention during the week. Drew Lock has been limited by a right elbow injury.

With the Chiefs also managing several injuries across their roster, both teams will need their available personnel ready for a high-profile primetime test. The quarterback depth charts are an important part of the pregame picture.

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Seahawks QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Sam Darnold is the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, with Drew Lock listed as his backup and Jalen Milroe third on the depth chart ahead of Seattle’s Week 7 SNF matchup. Lock’s status is worth monitoring, however, as he is officially questionable with a right elbow injury.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks (Source: Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Darnold remains first in Seattle’s quarterback order, while Lock provides the team’s primary alternative if the starter cannot continue. Lock was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, raising questions about his availability for the game at Lumen Field.

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Milroe occupies the third spot. The young quarterback adds another option to the room, although his position on the depth chart means Lock would normally be next in line to replace Darnold. If Lock is unavailable, Seattle’s contingency plans could become a more important storyline as kickoff approaches.

Chiefs QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, with Justin Fields listed as his backup and Garrett Nussmeier third on Kansas City’s unofficial depth chart for the Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks.

Patrick Mahomes #15 hands off to running back Kenneth Walker III #9 (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

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Mahomes is dealing with a knee injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and was not assigned a game status on the team’s final injury report.

Fields is next in line if Mahomes cannot play or has to leave the game. The veteran quarterback gives Kansas City another option at the position, while Nussmeier provides additional depth as the third-string quarterback.

For the Chiefs, the main concern entering the matchup is Mahomes’ knee rather than a change in the quarterback hierarchy. His full participation throughout the practice week is an encouraging sign, although the official depth chart continues to list Fields as the primary backup and Nussmeier as the third option.

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Key takeaways