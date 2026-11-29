The San Francisco 49ers will be missing their franchise quarterback today when they take on the Seattle Seahawks, with Brock Purdy ruled out for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.

Brock Purdy will be watching from the sideline today as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Needless to say, a setback that will test the NFC leaders against none other than the defending Super Bowl champions.

Purdy isn’t playing for the 49ers against the Seahawks today due to a left ankle injury sustained in the Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico. Even though he finished the game, the 26-year-old couldn’t practice all week, ultimately being ruled out for the Seahawks fixture.

“Anytime it’s not a high ankle sprain, you get pretty relieved, but it was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “Kind of had a feeling just the way it was by the time Wednesday came around. Didn’t heal up as fast as we wanted, so had to shut him down.”

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Purdy is in the MVP conversation this season, having thrown for 2,624 yards for 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, leading the NFL with an 84.5 QBR.

Brock Purdy (ankle) ruled out against Seattle, Mac Jones to start at QB. pic.twitter.com/k3eT5ZpZNU — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Who’s the 49ers starting quarterback vs Seahawks today?

Without Purdy, Mac Jones is starting for the Niners against the Seahawks today. Jones earned San Francisco’s confidence last year, when he stepped up for eight games while Purdy dealt with a turf toe injury.

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The 49ers went 5-3 during that run, with Jones completing 201 of 289 passes (69.6%) for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Sam Darnold returns for the Seahawks

Purdy’s absence contrasts with the quarterback situation in Seattle, where Sam Darnold is returning from a two-game absence after dealing with quad and rib injuries.

Drew Lock did a great job for the Seahawks though, leading them to two wins that keep the team alive in the NFC West with a 6-4 record, just one win behind the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers, however, are firmly in control at 9-1.

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Who are the 49ers playing after Week 12?

In Week 13, San Francisco will visit the New York Giants. That fixture will be followed by a division game against the Rams in the Bay area. Purdy’s situation will be a thing to monitor once today’s Week 12 game concludes.

Key takeaways