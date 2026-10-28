When was Justin Tucker’s last NFL game? Harrison Butker under pressure after Chiefs move

Inconsistencies in field-goal kicking have been a major headache for the Kansas City Chiefs in recent games, prompting Andy Reid to recently send a wake-up call to Harrison Butker. The team has now added Justin Tucker to its practice squad, marking his first potential return to the NFL since he last played for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 season.

The move, reported by The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell on X, aims to add experience and credibility to a unit that has struggled for some time. Butker will now face competition in the kicking department in the near future.

Although Tucker has been one of the most reliable kickers in the league in recent years, he has not taken the field in quite some time. His last NFL game was the Baltimore Ravens’ AFC Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills on January 19, 2025, when he went 2-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra-point attempts.

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Butker under pressure

Harrison Butker has hit a serious rough patch for the Chiefs in this 2026 season. Normally one of the most reliable legs in the game, he’s been visibly struggling with accuracy—especially on deep kicks.

Harrison Butker has apparently lost his ability to kick long field goals. Including this miss, Butker has now hit just 46.2% of his kicks (6/13) from 50 yards and longer since the start of last season. #Chiefs #Seahawks https://t.co/oqLFMWi1v1 — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 26, 2026

Through the first six games, Butker is sitting at just 11-of-16 on field goals (a poor 68.8% success rate) and has even missed an extra point (14-of-15). The main headache has been long-range attempts, going a brutal 2-for-6 from 50+ yards, which is leaving key points on the board and forcing Kansas City to second-guess late-game kick decisions.

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Experience and talent on the practice squad

Known as one of the most accurate placekickers in NFL history, Tucker boasts elite career marks: an 88.2% field goal success rate, 395 made field goals, a Super Bowl XLVII ring, 7 Pro Bowl selections, and the record for the longest field goal in league history at 66 yards.

While he comes off a 10-game league suspension that kept him sidelined throughout 2025, Kansas City is betting big that his ice-cold mentality and proven range will add instant high-stakes stability when every single point counts.

Justin Tucker while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

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Key takeaways