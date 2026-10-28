Tyreek Hill’s chances reportedly decrease with Chiefs’ trade deadline plan

Tyreek Hill may not want to listen to the latest buzz coming out of Missouri regarding the Kansas City Chiefs' plans for the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

Heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, with the trade deadline looming, fans across the league are still wondering: Why hasn’t Tyreek Hill signed with the Kansas City Chiefs yet? The Cheetah is making progress in his recovery, and the Chiefs really need to bring in wide receiver help, so what’s holding things up? According to reports, Andy Reid and the front office in Missouri have a different approach heading into the deadline.

Make no mistake, a reunion between Hill and the Chiefs is still possible given the current state of the trade market. But it’s no longer a given, as it may have seemed earlier in the year. Instead, Kansas City might be eyeing a different type of wide receiver—one who can put up even better numbers than Hill, who’s coming off a gruesome knee injury, without drawing as much attention as Tyreek would.

“We’ll see what kind. It’s. not like Justin Jefferson is out there. Tyreek Hill is not healthy enough, and there is obviously all the off the field stuff,” Ian Rapoport commented on ESPN’s Big Day. “I would expect them to target a receiver, we’ll see at what level. But [general manager] Brett Veach is always trying to invest and help, I think that’s where they go.”

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Who could Chiefs go after instead?

In more ways than one, moving in a different direction than The Cheetah seems like the wiser choice. Still, it’s worth noting that the Chiefs have often shown a soft spot for complex situations, both on and off the field, and who knows if they can resist bringing back a fan favorite like Hill?

Tyreek Hill speaks onstage at the Catching Fire panel at Fanatics Fest.

If not, the Chiefs may be after another wide receiver drawing attention in the NFL. In fact, Kansas City could very well in the mix with the New York Giants among the teams calling the Indianapolis Colts for WR help.

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“Jeff Saturday subsequently touted current Colts slot Josh Downs as a name to watch as a possible addition for Kansas City,” via Daniel Arwas on Heavy. “Hill’s injury and off the field issues may complicate the signing altogether, it once again feels more and more likely that Kansas City will look to alternative options rather than risking dipping their toe back in the Tyreek Hill fountain.“

Chiefs’ current WR group

As it stands, the Chiefs have far more question marks than answers in their wide receiver room. Rashee Rice has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and the supporting cast hasn’t been able to hold it down without him. Tyquan Thornton’s potentially season-ending injury didn’t help, either, as he had stepped into a primary role as soon as Rice went down.

Xavier Worthy continues to show his inconsistency, and not even his lightning speed makes up for his impossible-to-miss struggles. Rookie Cyrus Allen is playing like one would expect a fifth-round rookie to play in such an adversity-filled receiving corps, while second-year Jalen Royals hasn’t been much better.

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Nikko Remigio and Andrew Armstrong round out the depth chart and perfectly underline the hard truth: Patrick Mahomes is being hung out to dry in this offense.

Chiefs must make a move

If it weren’t for Kenneth Walker, who knows what this team’s record would be? The fact that the Chiefs are 5-1 through seven weeks feels like a miracle when looking at their wide receiver room.

With the trade deadline coming up and the problems at wideout impossible to overlook, it’s clear the Chiefs must take action. Whether it’s going after Josh Downs, Tyreek Hill, or another wide receiver, the name may not matter much. The important thing is for them to actually bring in someone who can spark what’s been an air-dormant offense.

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The Seattle Seahawks exposed the Chiefs in almost every category, but the worst showing was definitely on the offensive side of the football.

Key takeaways

Tyreek Hill’s health and legal issues could drive Kansas City Chiefs away.

could drive Kansas City Chiefs away. Jeff Saturday touted Josh Downs as an alternative receiver option for Kansas City.

as an alternative receiver option for Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs stand 5-1 through seven weeks of the 2026 season.