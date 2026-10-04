Why isn’t Odell Beckham Jr. playing today for NY Giants vs Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of 2026 NFL season?

Odell Beckham Jr. will not be playing for the New York Giants against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. The veteran wide receiver was released by the Giants earlier this week, ending his latest return to the franchise.

Beckham’s return initially generated plenty of excitement after he earned a roster spot following his comeback attempt with the Giants. However, that momentum quickly faded as opportunities became limited and his performances failed to establish him as a consistent part of New York’s offensive plans.

John Harbaugh’s decision ultimately came down to roster construction. With the Giants choosing not to dedicate as many roster spots to wide receivers, Beckham became the player who was let go as the coaching staff determined that the roster spot could provide more value elsewhere.

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Why did the Giants release Odell Beckham Jr.?

John Harbaugh explained that the Giants simply did not believe Odell Beckham Jr. was doing enough to justify keeping him on the 53-man roster. The decision was not about one isolated moment, but rather an overall evaluation of what the team needed and how it wanted to allocate its roster spots.

The Giants also recognized that Beckham had not received as many opportunities as the coaching staff initially hoped. Harbaugh took responsibility for that part of the situation, acknowledging that the coaching staff could have done more to get the veteran receiver involved before ultimately deciding to move on.

That made the decision particularly difficult after the excitement surrounding Beckham’s return. The Giants had given fans a reason to believe that OBJ could contribute in his second stint with the franchise, but the reunion never developed into the type of storyline many expected.

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New York ultimately decided that carrying fewer wide receivers would give the roster more flexibility at other positions. Beckham was the casualty of that decision, despite his history with the organization and the attention his return generated.

Beckham is now a free agent and can sign with another team that believes it has a role for him. His Giants reunion may not have worked out as hoped, but the veteran wide receiver could still have an opportunity to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

Key takeaways

Odell Beckham Jr. was released before the Giants’ Week 4 game against Arizona.

was released before the Giants’ Week 4 game against Arizona. John Harbaugh decided to cut him to free up 53-man roster space.

decided to cut him to free up 53-man roster space. He is now a free agent and eligible to sign with another team.