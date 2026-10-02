NY Giants’ John Harbaugh just had enough of Odell Beckham Jr. release talk

John Harbaugh made it clear why the Giants moved on from Odell Beckham Jr., insisting the veteran simply was not making the offense better.

John Harbaugh did not hold back when asked about the decision to release Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants. With the offense struggling to find the end zone, a reporter questioned why the veteran wide receiver was not given another opportunity to make an impact before the team decided to move on.

The question was particularly relevant because Beckham had been viewed as an experienced option who could potentially provide a spark in the red zone. Instead, the Giants ultimately determined that keeping him on the 53-man roster was not going to make the offense better, leading to his release.

Harbaugh’s response made it clear that the decision was not based on one specific play or isolated moment. According to the Giants head coach, the coaching staff simply did not believe Beckham was helping the offense enough to justify keeping him on the field, even with the team struggling to score touchdowns.

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Why Odell Beckham Jr. was released by Giants

When the reporter asked why Odell Beckham Jr. was not given a chance to help the Giants get into the end zone before being released, John Harbaugh immediately rejected the premise of the question and offered a blunt explanation.

“It’s not a logic. We’re not having a high school debate. It wasn’t working for us. We didn’t think it would make us better or we’d have had him on the field. That’s really the end of the conversation. That’s it. That’s where we go. And Odell, I hope he lands somewhere. He’s a great friend. I love the guy. I hope he lands somewhere, gets a shot. I think he’s determined to. Probably will be a better situation for him. It just wasn’t working here. That’s all that needs to be said.”

The comments reinforce what Harbaugh had previously said about Beckham’s situation. The Giants were not convinced that his presence was improving the offense, and his limited role ultimately became a major factor in the decision to move on. Harbaugh also made clear that there was no personal issue between the two, describing Beckham as a great friend and saying that he hopes the veteran gets another opportunity elsewhere.

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For Beckham, the release now opens the door to finding a team where he could have a more significant role. For the Giants, Harbaugh’s latest comments suggest the coaching staff had already reached its conclusion: if Beckham was not making the offense better, there was little reason to continue forcing the situation.