Why isn’t Jaxson Dart playing today for NY Giants vs Cardinals in Week 4 of 2026 NFL season?

Jaxson Dart isn’t playing today for the New York Giants against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season because he is recovering from a serious left knee injury that ended his season. The quarterback suffered the injury on September 21 during the Giants’ first drive of their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and further testing revealed significantly more damage than initially expected.

Dart suffered damage to his meniscus, MCL and PCL, although fortunately his ACL remained intact. The severity of the injury forced the Giants to rule him out for the remainder of the regular season and ultimately send him to surgery. The procedure addressed the damaged meniscus as well as the associated ligament damage, putting Dart on a lengthy rehabilitation timeline.

The Giants initially left open a small possibility that Jaxson Dart could make a return during the playoffs if the team qualified. However, that possibility has become increasingly unrealistic as more information about his recovery has emerged. With Jameis Winston now leading the offense and the Giants recently acquiring J.J. McCarthy, Dart’s focus has shifted toward making a full recovery rather than attempting to return during the 2026 postseason.

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When will Jaxson Dart return after injury?

John Harbaugh provided a positive update after Jaxson Dart’s surgery, saying the procedure went as expected and that doctors found the damage they anticipated before repairing it. The Giants coach also indicated that the surgery did not significantly alter the projected recovery timeline, which remains approximately four to six months.

That timeline immediately made a playoff return extremely difficult, even though Harbaugh initially refused to completely close the door on the possibility. With the postseason beginning in January, Dart would have to recover at the very fastest end of the projection and then be cleared to play at the highest level after a major knee injury. Harbaugh has since acknowledged that the idea of Dart returning for the playoffs may be too ambitious.

As a result, the Giants should be planning on having Dart back for the 2027 NFL season rather than expecting him to return this year. The priority will be allowing the young quarterback to complete his rehabilitation and regain full strength in his left knee before returning to the field. For now, Jameis Winston remains the Giants’ starter, while J.J. McCarthy gives the team another option as it moves forward without its injured quarterback.

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