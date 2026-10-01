NY Giants’ John Harbaugh explains if there was something wrong at practice with Odell Beckham Jr.

John Harbaugh has provided another explanation for why Odell Beckham Jr. was not heavily involved in the New York Giants’ offense before the team ultimately released him. The head coach was asked whether something happened behind the scenes that prevented Beckham from receiving more playing time.

Harbaugh suggested that there were multiple factors involved but made it clear that he does not believe those details need to become public. Rather than pointing to one specific problem with Beckham, the Giants coach described the situation as something more subtle that simply did not translate into enough opportunities during games.

The comments provide additional context for a decision that had already raised questions around Beckham’s role with the Giants. Harbaugh previously said the team was not getting enough from the veteran receiver, and his latest explanation indicates that the issue was more complicated than a single incident or performance.

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John Harbaugh explains why OBJ wasn’t playing more with Giants

When asked why Odell Beckham Jr. was not playing much while he was still on the roster and whether there was something happening in practice that fans did not see, John Harbaugh declined to provide specific details.

“There’s a lot of layers to it. It’s not really anything that I feel any need to have to get into with everybody. It’s not public. It’s not information that really matters. It’s very subtle. It just wasn’t the best thing for our offense, as it turned out. When they’re putting the game plan together, as plays are getting called in the game. If it doesn’t feel like to the coaches that it’s the best thing, then it’s not working. It doesn’t have to be one or two reasons. It just isn’t happening. And that’s the reason. That’s where it stops.”

Harbaugh’s explanation suggests Beckham’s limited role was the result of how the coaching staff viewed the offensive fit rather than one clearly identifiable incident. The coach also emphasized that decisions made during game planning and play calling ultimately reflected what the staff believed gave the Giants the best chance offensively.

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That evaluation eventually contributed to Beckham’s release, with Harbaugh previously acknowledging that the Giants wanted to get more from him but were unable to do so. Now, the Giants have moved on, while Beckham will look for another opportunity to continue his NFL career.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants released Odell Beckham Jr.

John Harbaugh explained there was nothing wrong at practice with OBJ.

Harbaugh admitted the Giants couldn’t provide more opportunities for Beckham.