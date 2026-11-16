The New York Rangers seem to have made their mind up on the future of Matt Rempe.

The New York Rangers appear willing to explore trade options involving towering forward Matt Rempe as they evaluate their bottom-six depth. With limited lineup opportunities under head coach Mike Sullivan, the 24-year-old winger has spent stretches watching from the press box.

According to New York Post beat reporter Mollie Walker, the front office is open to moving Rempe if the right return materializes. While New York values his energy, upgrading fourth-line speed and puck possession remains a clear priority for a contending roster.

Previously, it was reported that the Rangers removed Pavel Dorofeyev from Sunday practice for precautionary reasons. Even with potential lineup shuffling ahead, Rempe’s long-term future in Manhattan looks increasingly uncertain.

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Which team should push the hardest for Rempe?

The Philadelphia Flyers stand out as the most logical suitor to pursue Rempe aggressively on the trade market. Philadelphia thrives on physical, forechecking hockey and consistently seeks imposing size to complement its young, tenacious forward group.

Rangers may have lost, but Matt Rempe didn’t go home empty handed as he LAID OUT Tom Wilson 💥💪 pic.twitter.com/PlsROVSom1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 13, 2025

Similarly, the Minnesota Wild or Washington Capitals could target him to strengthen their bottom-six grit before the postseason grind. A club lacking heavyweight toughness would happily surrender a mid-round draft pick to add his intimidating presence.

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What does Rempe bring to the ice that makes him valuable?

Well, by standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing over 250 pounds, Rempe instantly alters the physical temperature whenever he hops over the boards. His relentless forechecking punishes opposing defensemen, forcing hurried breakouts and creating sustained offensive-zone chaos.

Beyond his heavyweight fighting willingness, Rempe excels at screening goaltenders and generating energy swings inside hostile arenas. When deployed in short, controlled bursts, his sheer size makes him a unique playoff weapon.

Key takeaways

The New York Rangers appear willing to explore trade options involving forward Matt Rempe.

involving forward Matt Rempe. The Philadelphia Flyers stand out as the most logical suitor to pursue Matt Rempe.

to pursue Matt Rempe. Matt Rempe stands 6-foot-9 and weighs over 250 pounds, bringing physical forechecking to the ice.