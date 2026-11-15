Red Wings hold firm on steep price in Dylan Larkin trade talks despite getting big offers

The Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings saga has no end in sight despite a lot of external interest.

The Detroit Red Wings refuse to lower their steep asking price for star center Dylan Larkin. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff continues holding out for a blockbuster package that helps the team both now and later.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Detroit remains unwilling to settle for underwhelming trade proposals. Despite intense pressure from rival clubs, Horcoff insists any deal must directly benefit the organization’s long-term vision.

Earlier reports revealed that the Canadiens engaged in extensive trade talks for Dylan Larkin. However, Detroit’s stubborn stance keeps negotiations frozen across the entire league, even if plenty of offers could actually be good.

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The Red Wings reluctancy might come back to bite them

Detroit’s refusal to budge carries serious risks as Larkin’s value steadily erodes. The 30-year-old center has not played since October 29 while serving an unpaid team suspension.

The Red Wings are ready to move on without Dylan Larkin 👀



(via @DetroitRedWings) pic.twitter.com/SaE0cwiaQS — BarDown (@BarDown) October 30, 2026

Furthermore, Larkin refuses to expand his approved 10-team trade list. Many of those preferred contenders lack the salary cap space or trade assets to meet Horcoff’s demands. Holding out for a miracle offer could force Detroit to accept a diminished return later.

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Without a trade, both Larkin and Red Wings lose

Dragging out this bitter standoff creates a lose-lose scenario for everyone involved. Larkin forfeits over $41,000 daily while watching prime seasons slip away from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings occupy a difficult spot near the bottom of the Atlantic Division without their top pivot. Keeping a disgruntled former captain off the ice only deepens an unnecessary organizational distraction.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings refuse to lower their steep asking price for Dylan Larkin.

for Dylan Larkin. Dylan Larkin has not played since October 29 while serving an unpaid team suspension.

while serving an unpaid team suspension. Dylan Larkin forfeits over $41,000 daily while sitting out during the standoff.