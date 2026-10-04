Why aren’t Connor Hellebuyck, Dylan Larkin playing today, Oct. 4, in Red Wings vs Jets?

The Detroit Red Wings host the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena in a game that will not feature Connor Hellebuyck or Dylan Larkin on the ice.

The 2026 NHL season features an intriguing matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Detroit Red Wings during its opening week, with the game taking place at Little Caesars Arena. Unfortunately for fans in attendance, two high-caliber players, Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin, will not take the ice due to different circumstances.

For the goaltender, his absence is strictly related to his contractual situation with the Jets. The franchise decided to suspend its star without pay after he requested a trade and failed to report to training camp.

For Larkin, the reason he is unable to be with his teammates is related to his physical condition. The Red Wings placed their captain on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the first two games of the season with an upper-body injury.

Advertisement

What is Hellebuyck’s current situation?

Things between Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets have completely hit rock bottom. After making his trade request public over the summer, the three-time Vezina winner held out and refused to report to training camp, leading the Jets to officially suspend him.

Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets shoots the puck.

Hellebuyck is reportedly pushing hard for a move back to a U.S. market, but despite five years remaining on his contract, both sides are stuck in a total standoff with no deal imminent. With the 2026-27 season kicking off, Winnipeg is rolling into their opener with Stuart Skinner in net while their superstar netminder waits at home for a trade package that satisfies the front office.

Advertisement

Larkin has yet to make his season debut

Dylan Larkin is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury that he suffered during an off-ice workout right before training camp started. It kept him out for all of preseason, and the Red Wings officially placed him on injured reserve, ruling him out for the first two games of the regular season against the Rangers and Jets.

Head coach Todd McLellan mentioned that he’s hoping Larkin can finally make his season debut in Game 3 on Tuesday, October 6, when Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators—though his status will ultimately depend on how his recovery holds up over the next few days.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Advertisement

Key takeaways