In one of the most high-profile moves in recent NHL history, Dylan Larkin has finally left the Detroit Red Wings and become the newest player for the Montreal Canadiens.

Dylan Larkin‘s future was shrouded in uncertainty after he provided the Detroit Red Wings with a list of ten teams to consider in a potential trade. The Montreal Canadiens were notably absent from that list. However, as his agent also confirmed, Montreal had always been an option.

“I’m not going to go into the timeline but this [Montreal] was always an option for me, a great option for me…,” Larkin revealed during his press conference. Indeed, one of his preferred destinations ultimately became his new home.

Dylan Larkin is set to make his debut for the Canadiens against the Los Angeles Kings, a moment that will undoubtedly draw plenty of attention. A new chapter begins for Montreal, which has landed one of the most coveted talents in the league.

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A new era in Montreal

After spending his entire 11-plus season NHL career in Detroit—where he racked up 278 goals, 371 assists, and 649 points across 818 regular-season games—Dylan Larkin is officially kicking off a brand-new chapter in Montreal. Coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he hit a career-high 34 goals and recorded his fifth straight 30-goal season, the former Red Wings captain brings trademark breakaway speed, relentless two-way hustle, and a 52.8% career faceoff win rate to the Bell Centre.

Dylan Larkin #21 of Team United States.

Rather than having to carry an entire franchise on his back like he did in Detroit, Larkin will look to slot seamlessly into Montreal‘s top six alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, using his transition game and veteran poise to elevate the Canadiens’ attack and finally chase the deep Stanley Cup Playoff run that eluded him with the Wings.

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Larkin expresses his gratitude for joining the Canadiens

Once news broke that Larkin would be heading to Canada, many began wondering what had motivated his decision. Eventually, the player himself opened up about his reasons during a press conference.

“My dad is Canadian, my wife is Canadian. Montreal is such a great city, it has so much to offer. Myself and my whole support system are so excited for something new,” Larkin said to the press.

“To be in a great city like Montreal, where it means so much to put that (Habs) jersey on, with its history and the great players and great teams before.”

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