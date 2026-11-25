While the Detroit Red Wings officially traded Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit is reportedly eyeing another move.

After weeks of speculation surrounding Dylan Larkin‘s future, the Detroit Red Wings finally pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Montreal Canadiens. While the NHL trade deadline is still months away, a new report suggests Detroit could eventually flip two of the roster players it just acquired.

“They’re going to probably flip Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault ahead of the trade deadline and get some more assets … if they’re still in the position they’re in,” NHL insider David Pagnotta said during an appearance on Down To Irf.

With restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson facing a Dec. 1 signing deadline to remain eligible for the 2026-27 season—and roughly six teams reportedly in the mix for the 23-year-old defenseman—moving Dach and Montembeault down the line could help Detroit stockpile even more assets as it reshapes its core.

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As the Red Wings prepare for life without Larkin and potentially Edvinsson, expectations remain muted for their upcoming stretch, with Detroit sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with 19 points.

David Pagnotta: Re Dylan Larkin trade/Red Wings: They're gonna probably flip Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault ahead of the trade deadline and get some more assets…if they're still in the position they're in – Down To Irf (11/23) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 25, 2026

What does it mean for Detroit to flip Dach and Montembeault?

Flipping Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault before the March 1 trade deadline would allow Detroit to treat both veterans as future trade chips rather than long-term pieces following the Larkin deal. With both players slated for unrestricted free agency in 2027, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff can showcase them and collect additional draft picks while building around top prospect Michael Hage.

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For Dach, Detroit offers a low-risk opportunity to rebuild his value following injuries and a slow start in Montreal. Top-six and power-play minutes alongside Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat should give the 25-year-old center an ideal platform to draw mid-round pick offers on his $3.6 million cap hit.

For Montembeault, a trade would clear a crease logjam with John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov while turning surplus depth into draft capital. Once healthy, steady starts will allow him to prove his durability to contenders seeking a reliable 1B goaltender at $3.15 million.

Key takeaways

NHL insider David Pagnotta said Detroit could flip Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault ahead.

could flip Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault ahead. The Detroit Red Wings traded Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster deal.

to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster deal. Roughly six teams are in the mix for restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson.

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