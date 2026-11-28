Detroit Red Wings have been on a winning streak since trading Dylan Larkin, while Montreal Canadiens remain winless, sparking plenty of fan buzz.

As the NHL season rolls on, the Detroit Red Wings have played with a noticeably different edge over their last two games following the Dylan Larkin trade. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find results—or rhythm—since Larkin’s arrival.

Over that two-game stretch, Detroit has picked up wins against the Canucks and Blue Jackets, while Montreal has fallen to the Avalanche and Kings with Larkin in the lineup. Naturally, fans across social media have wasted no time weighing in on the blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves through the league.

“I’ve been saying it for years, Larkin was never a leader and was just gifted the C,” one fan wrote. “It’s the Larkin Curse. It’s alive and well,” another added. “A guy who flops like a soccer player in the NHL is not respected, yet they gave him [the C],” a third critic posted.

Advertisement

With the Red Wings still exploring the market for a defenseman like Simon Edvinsson—who reportedly already has a backup plan in place if he isn’t moved—Detroit still has room to shake up its roster following the buzz generated by Larkin’s departure to Montreal.

Dylan Larkin #89 of the Montreal Canadiens reacts.

What explains Larkin’s early struggles in Montreal?

Larkin’s slow start (two goals and seven points in 12 games, including one assist in two outings with Montreal) stems largely from competitive rust. After requesting a trade and being suspended by Detroit on October 29, he went nearly a month without live game action before debuting for the Canadiens on November 23, leaving him fighting timing issues.

Advertisement

He also stepped into a severe, team-wide scoring drought in Montreal. The Canadiens have managed just 11 goals over a seven-game stretch since November 14—and only one total in Larkin’s first two appearances—while dealing with a struggling power play and the injury absence of 62-point winger Ivan Demidov.

Finally, Larkin is adjusting to a new system on the fly without practice time. Used to logging 21-plus minutes as Detroit’s top center, he is transitioning into a second-line role behind captain Nick Suzuki under Martin St. Louis, seeing his ice time dip to 16:06 in a 6–0 loss to Colorado.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Canucks and Blue Jackets since the Dylan Larkin trade.

since the Dylan Larkin trade. Dylan Larkin debuted for the Montreal Canadiens on November 23 after requesting a trade.

after requesting a trade. The Montreal Canadiens managed just 11 goals over a seven-game stretch since November 14.

Advertisement