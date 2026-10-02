Red Wings fans give injured Dylan Larkin first taste of season-long hostility with boos in home opener

The Detroit Red Wings introduced an injured Dylan Larkin to the crowd at Little Caesars Arena and the fans' reaction was exactly as expected.

Although Dylan Larkin isn’t playing for the Detroit Red Wings against the New York Rangers in the team’s first game of the 2026-27 NHL season, the former captain was introduced by the stadium’s PA announcer. Needless to say, fans haven’t forgotten about the trade request drama, and Larkin wasn’t let off the hook.

This was only the latest in a recent turn of events for the former team captain. In the past 24 hours, Larkin has seen his trade window open as the Florida Panthers may have a serious injury on their hands, but he has also faced his coach’s wrath as Todd McLellan finally lashed out at Larkin.

Lastly, and adding insult to injury, literally, Larkin was booed by the same Red Wings fans who cheered for him just months ago as he was introduced as one of the injured scratches of the night. Weeks ago, Larkin urged fans to reconsider before booing him, but it was clear then, and it’s clear now, that was a lost cause.

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Dylan Larkin was introduced at the Red Wings home opener and received a whole lot of boos pic.twitter.com/fOsgr1FzMZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 2, 2026

Fans spare no one in Detroit

Obviously, Larkin was always going to be public enemy No. 1 entering the 2026-27 NHL season. At the end of the day, he was the homegrown captain who gave up on his team and wanted to jump ship rather than sink with it. However, Larkin’s request to be traded didn’t come out of the blue; it had been brewing for years, and in that time, the franchise did little to improve things.

The Red Wings haven’t gone 10 straight seasons without a playoff berth because of Larkin. It all starts up in the suites and with the team’s ownership. That wasn’t lost on the devoted fans who turned up to Little Caesars Arena to watch the team’s season opener after what was anything but an encouraging summer.

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After the Red Wings conceded an early goal to the visiting Rangers and the team headed to a TV timeout, the fans aimed at another guilty party. “Sell the team,” was the chant coming down from the bleachers onto the ice. It was quite the statement to make less than 10 minutes into a new season, yet a very reasonable one considering the status quo in Motor City.

Fans bring signs against Larkin

The tension could be felt way before Larkin was introduced to the fans. Around Little Caesars Arena, fans crafted or brought signs from home aimed at Larkin and the brass. “You can’t be injured forever, Dylan,” one sign read.

“Ilitch to-do list: Hire general manager. Sign Simon Edvinsson. Sign Alex DeBrincat. Trade Dylan Larkin. Add jersey sponsor,” another one read. You can already guess which item was the only one checked off with a tick.

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That wasn’t the end of it. Many fans wore their Larkin jerseys with tape over the last name on the back, instead reading things like “traitor” or “loser.” Until Larkin is traded, it will be a long year. And not just for the former captain, the ownership will hear it, too.

Red Wings in crisis mode

The Red Wings are without a true general manager, as nobody knows whether Shawn Horcoff’s interim GM title is for real or if he’s merely a figurehead. What they do know is who is running the franchise: the Ilitch family, and fans are not happy with the way they’ve handled business.

Buckle up. As if they didn’t have enough on their plate, the NHL has extended the regular season to 84 games, and they could become way too many for the Red Wings to take.

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Key takeaways