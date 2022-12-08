The quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 will have several duels with a lot of history, one of which is undoubtedly this one between Argentina and the Netherlands. Here we will tell you everything about the head-to-head of these teams.

The second game of the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 will feature two historic teams from the World Cup: the Netherlands and Argentina, who have starred in several interesting episodes in history. Here we tell you everything about the head-to-head of these two teams. I remember that you can enjoy this game in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

The history of these two teams in the World Cups is extensive and very interesting, the first game between them being in Germany 1974 and the last in Brazil 2014. Except in the round of 16, they have met in all possible instances in a World Cup for which is certainly worth examining the head-to-head of both.

The European team arrives at this stage undefeated, after winning two games in the group stage and drawing 1. In the round of 16 they were far superior to a weak team from the United States. Argentina began as a surprise by losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, but then they showed their best level that allowed them to reach these quarterfinals.

Netherlands and Argentina head-to-head

Counting the friendlies, the superiority of the Netherlands over Argentina is greater than what many believe. They have won 4 times, while the Argentines only once with 4 draws for a total of 9 games.

In World Cups they have met 5 times and, as mentioned before, except in the round of 16, they played in all other instances of a World Cup. The first confrontation was in the second phase of Germany 1974, with a 4-0 victory for the famous Cruyff’s Clockwork Orange.

In the group stage they met in Germany 2006 and that game ended in a 0-0 draw, the same result that occurred in the semifinals of Brazil 2014, where the Argentines advanced on penalties. This game will be the second meeting in the quarterfinals, since the previous one was in France 1998, with a 2-1 Dutch victory.

And although Argentina can only win once against the Netherlands, it was in one of the most important games in the history of their team: nothing less than the final of Argentina 1978, which meant the first world title for the South American team.

