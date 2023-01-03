USMNT and Gregg Berhalter are under the spotlight right now as the national team's coach has confirmed he was blackmailed during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup by someone who wanted to reveal some serious information about his past.

The USMNT didn't have a great FIFA World Cup. They managed to advance to the Round of 16, but were knocked out of Qatar 2022 by the Netherlands and of course Gregg Berhalter was tha main target for the critics.

Now, the head coach is being judged by something else. Berhalter, 49, confirmed through a statement that he was blackmailed during the tournament by a person who wanted to reveal something about the coach's past.

Gregg Berhalter reveals he was blackmailed during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

After there were some controversial statements from Gio Reyna to Gregg Berhalter, the coach was severely criticized by fans. But now, he is being judged by something he did back in 1991.

In a surprising statement, Gregg Berhalter revealed on Twitter that he was blackmailed during the FIFA World Cup. An unanimous person contacted U.S. Soccer, saying that he had some serious information regarding the coach's past.

"During the World Cup, an individual contacted U.S. Soccer, saying that thet had information about me that would 'take me down' -an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to brin about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer," says the statement. "This is a difficult step to take, but my wife, Rosalind, and I want to clearly and directly share the truth. This is a story that belong to us, but hopefully there are lessons from our relationship that can be valuable to others. "In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind for the first time. There was a familiar feeling when we spoke. Rosalind was and is an amazing person - determined, empathetic, fun to be around - and we connected immediately. It felt like we had known each other for years. We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs. "There are zero excuses for my actions thay night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At that time, I immediately apologized to Rosalid, but understandably, she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family, and friends what happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behaviour. Rosalind also informed her parents, family, and friends. While the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought out counseling to help learn, grow and improve - one of the most valuable decisions that I ever made. To this day, that type of behaviour has never been repeated."

After the statement by Berhalter was revealed, U.S. Soccer informed that they opened an investigation about this allegation. They didn't clarify if the coach will be fired, but they said that they will inform who will take the USMNT for January's camp.

Both parties were in the middle of negotiations about a possible extension on the coach's contract. But this situation may change things up as it is a serious matter that involves USMNT's image.