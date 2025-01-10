Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message and warning to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs before playoffs

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their playoff run, head coach Andy Reid delivers a powerful message to Patrick Mahomes and the entire team.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Justin K. Aller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week before the start of their playoff participation. Thanks to a 15-2 record, the defending champions secured home field advantage throughout the postseason.

However, the road will not be easy considering their four possible opponents for the Divisional Round. The Chiefs could face the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers, or the Houston Texans.

In light of this scenario, Reid sent a strong message to Patrick Mahomes and all the players in the locker room. If they want to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, they must leave everything in the past.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Andy Reid warned the Chiefs that they can win the Super Bowl as long as they understand that the playoffs are a different story from the regular season. The legendary head coach revealed the significant advantage they could have over their rivals.

“We actually have played, which is crazy, all the teams that are in the playoffs. So, you got to back though. You can’t be content with that. So, the four teams that we have a chance to potentially play in a couple of weeks here, we’ve tried to hammer those out and we’re going to continue to do that until we find out what the results are. We’ll figure it out. We’re going to be ready for all of them.”

