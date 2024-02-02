Alaves vs Barcelona: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 3, 2024

Alaves will receive Barcelona this Saturday, February 3 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona are enduring a challenging season. In the ongoing 2023/2024 La Liga campaign, their performance has notably deviated from the standard expected of a team of their caliber. Currently positioned for qualification in the UEFA Champions League, they face close competition from Athletic Club.

This is why securing a victory is crucial for Barcelona. Their upcoming opponents are Alaves, who, at the moment, are comfortably distant from both relegation and international cup qualification positions. However, they have the opportunity to influence their standing and move closer to either end of the league table, as their fate remains in their own hands.

Alaves vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (February 4)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 4)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 4)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (February 4)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 6:30 AM (February 4)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 4)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Alaves vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, DirecTV GO, Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN5

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 3, JioTV

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: K-SPORT 3, Arena 1 Premium

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes