In Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly avoided their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos, who saw their game-winning field goal attempt blocked. Now, Sean Payton has issued a clear message to Andy Reid and his team about that crucial final play.

The 2024 NFL season has been flawless for the Chiefs. They haven’t lost a single game in nine outings, though Week 10 gave them a serious scare.

Facing the Denver Broncos at home, the Chiefs led 16-14 as Denver pushed into field goal range in the final seconds. The Broncos’ kick was blocked, handing Kansas City yet another dramatic win.

Sean Payton speaks out on the Chiefs after field goal block

Many fans believe the Chiefs have the NFL’s best luck. They’ve narrowly escaped defeat several times this season, managing to pull out a win every time.

Most recently, Kansas City was just seconds away from its first loss. With only a two-point lead, the Broncos’ field goal attempt in the final second was blocked in a stunning end.

Third-year linebacker Leo Chenal identified a weakness in the Broncos’ line, allowing him to break through and block Will Lutz’s kick. This heads-up play has now been recognized by HC Sean Payton, who credited Andy Reid for seizing on their lapse.

“When something like that happens, and it’s not the first — like it could be a trick play, or it could be whatever,” Payton told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s pretty common for the team that had success with it to say, ‘Hey we saw. . . ’ Credit them for that. They exploited an area that we obviously felt was fixed and stronger, but not fixed enough.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 10: Wil Lutz #3 of the Denver Broncos attempts a field goal that was blocked in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I read all the comments afterwards, and I think that it’s tough to lose a game that way. This isn’t on the player. This is on all of us. This is on us as coaches. We’ve got to continue to look at, ‘Hey, are we big enough stature-wise there for that?’ And understanding how the rush was coming. It’s disappointing, and yet it’s not something that’s new when a big play is made at the end of a game.”

When was the Chiefs’ last loss?

The Chiefs are intent on maintaining their streak through the season, aiming for a perfect record and a 2025 Super Bowl win.

The last time Kansas City lostwas on December 25, 2023. They fell 20-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, winning 15 games straight since then.

