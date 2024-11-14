Where to watch Greece vs England live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Greece will take on England in League B's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

In one of the most anticipated clashes of League B’s fifth matchday, Greece and England—the two frontrunners for promotion in Group 2—go head-to-head in a pivotal encounter. Greece have been flawless in the tournament so far, shocking the soccer world with a notable win over England on Matchday 3 and amassing a perfect 12 points.

A victory would seal their promotion, making them unstoppable atop the group. England, led by Harry Kane, are fully aware that anything less than a win in Athens won’t cut it. They’ll need to deliver on the road to keep their promotion hopes alive going into the final Matchday.

When will the Greece vs England match be played?

Greece will host England in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Thursday, November 14, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Greece player Petros Mantalos – IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Greece vs England: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Greece vs England in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Greece and England live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: TUDN, Fox Sports 1.