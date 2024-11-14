Where to watch Slovenia vs Norway live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Slovenia take on Norway in League B's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

[Watch Slovenia vs Norway online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Group 3 of League B is shaping up for a thrilling finish, with three teams deadlocked at seven points each and only two Matchdays remaining. Among those teams, Norway and Slovenia are set to clash in a high-stakes encounter.

Norway come in as the favorite, largely thanks to the firepower of Erling Haaland, yet Slovenia has the home advantage, where they have proven formidable. With a draw unlikely to satisfy either side, both teams are expected to go all out in this decisive showdown, raising the stakes in what promises to be an all-or-nothing battle.

When will the Slovenia vs Norway match be played?

Slovenia will receive Norway in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Thursday, November 14, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Slovenia – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Slovenia vs Norway: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Slovenia vs Norway in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Slovenia and Norway live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Another option is ViX.