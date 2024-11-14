Where to watch Slovenia vs Norway live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Trending topics:
Slovenia take on Norway in League B's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Erling Haland of Norway
© IMAGO / Eibner EuropaErling Haland of Norway

By Leonardo Herrera

Slovenia will face off against Norway in League B’s Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. USA fans can access full viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.

[Watch Slovenia vs Norway online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Group 3 of League B is shaping up for a thrilling finish, with three teams deadlocked at seven points each and only two Matchdays remaining. Among those teams, Norway and Slovenia are set to clash in a high-stakes encounter.

Norway come in as the favorite, largely thanks to the firepower of Erling Haaland, yet Slovenia has the home advantage, where they have proven formidable. With a draw unlikely to satisfy either side, both teams are expected to go all out in this decisive showdown, raising the stakes in what promises to be an all-or-nothing battle.

When will the Slovenia vs Norway match be played?

Slovenia will receive Norway in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Thursday, November 14, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Slovenia – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Slovenia vs Norway: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Slovenia vs Norway in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Slovenia and Norway live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Another option is ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

