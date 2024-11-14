NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen sends clear message to Andy Reid's Chiefs ahead of Sunday's game

Josh Allen talked about the high pressure game the Buffalo Bills will have against the Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills will have the biggest challenge of the season when they face the Kansas City Chiefs, who are on a 9-0 run. It will be a big parameter for MVP-candidate quarterback Josh Allen, who will be playing to prevent Andy Reid‘s team from picking up its 10th consecutive win in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Allen enters this game after failing to pass for a touchdown in the Bills’ win over the Indianapolis Colts, something that has only happened twice this season. The Buffalo franchise is riding a five-game winning streak and will be looking to prove they have what it takes to be a Super Bowl contender at Highmark Stadium.

For Allen, last week’s game was a wake-up call, as he was intercepted twice. The game against the Chiefs is a personal challenge to make it clear that he has no intention of letting up in one of the most important moments of the season as the playoffs get closer.

Allen’s statement on facing Andy Reid’s Chiefs

“It’s just a Week 11 game for us. It’s no bigger and no less than the last 10 games that we’ve had. I know the media perception and the fan perception of what this game means,” Allen declared via the Bills‘ official website, downplaying the significance of the game against the best team of the season so far. It is clear that the 28-year-old quarterback’s message is a strong one, as it is a call not to increase the pressure and not to overestimate a squad that has been unbeatable until now.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs against Mike Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The stakes between Chiefs and Bills

Sunday’s matchup between the Bills and Chiefs will mark the fifth time two teams with at least eight wins have played in Week 11 or earlier in the regular season. With an 8-2 record, the Buffalo franchise is one of the teams in contention to disrupt the reigning two-time defending champions’ dominance. Since the 2020 season, the two sides have met seven times and while Allen publicly plays down the drama, the stakes are high for the status of being the best in a conference of strong squads.

Allen loses key weapon to face Chiefs

Head coach Sean McDermott and Josh Allen will be missing a key offensive player when the Buffalo Bills host Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in next Sunday. It is wide receiver Keon Coleman, who suffered a wrist injury late in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. It will be the second consecutive absence for the player selected 33rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

When was the last time the Chiefs lost?

The Bills will try to be branded as the team that snapped a 15-game winning streak for the Chiefs, who have not lost a game since December 25, 2023, when they fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 14-20. Reid’s squad is a far cry from the historic 21-0 mark set by Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2003-2004. The Kansas City franchise is one of 34 franchises in NFL history to start 9-0.

