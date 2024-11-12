While Messi prepares for next MLS season, Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on the end of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprising statement about his career and hinted at what lies ahead for his future. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has shifted his attention to preparing for the upcoming season with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s season with Inter Miami came to an abrupt end following the team’s early elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs at the hands of Atlanta United. Just hours after the disappointing defeat, Messi reflected on the loss and expressed his determination to focus on next MLS season with the Herons. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, delivered a surprising statement about his future, hinting that the end of his career may be closer than expected.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo was honored with the prestigious Quinas de Platino award, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to the Portugal National Team. During the ceremony, he took a moment to thank his supporters and reflect on his career. However, his remarks included a striking revelation about his mindset moving forward.

“I can no longer think in the long term,” Ronaldo admitted, referring to his remaining career goals. “That’s it—live for the moment, enjoy the moment.” The statement highlighted that while CR7’s competitive drive remains intact, he is fully aware that his time as a professional player is nearing its conclusion.

Addressing his much-discussed pursuit of 1,000 career goals, Ronaldo candidly acknowledged the pressure surrounding the milestone. “I’ll be honest—I was to blame for this. I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals, and now it seems like that’s all I want,” he explained. “My goal is to live in the moment and see how my legs respond. If the thousandth goal comes, great. If not, no one has scored more goals than me either, so…”

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi

Ronaldo’s retirement timeline remains uncertain

While Ronaldo’s remarks hint at the inevitability of retirement, he remains cautious about setting a definitive timeline. The 39-year-old striker continues to shine for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and remains a pivotal figure for Portugal’s national team under coach Roberto Martinez.

His role with Portugal underscores his enduring influence, though it’s uncertain whether Ronaldo will aim to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With the tournament still over a year away, questions about his involvement remain unanswered.

Messi faces similar uncertainty

Similar speculation surrounds Lionel Messi and his potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup. In Argentina, fans are eager to know if their captain will compete in what could be his sixth tournament, but Messi has repeatedly emphasized that he has yet to make a decision.

No player in soccer history has competed in more than five World Cups. Both Messi and Ronaldo reached this milestone at Qatar 2022, and participating in the 2026 tournament would set another record for two of the game’s greatest icons.