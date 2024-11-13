The Miami Dolphins are fully committed to achieving success this season, and they've bolstered Tua Tagovailoa’s offense by acquiring a former Eagles player who once played alongside Jalen Hurts.

Tua Tagovailoa has returned, and the Miami Dolphins are expecting great things from him. For that reason, the club has now acquired a new weapon, a player who once played with Jalen Hurts at the Eagles.

The 2024 NFL season has not been the best for the Dolphins. While the club started the campaign with a victory, losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion was a direct hit, as they lost four games without their starting quarterback.

Now, Tagovailoa has been cleared to play. However, the AFC East team knows he needs solid support around him, which is why they’ve acquired a new asset for him to use throughout the rest of the campaign.

Dolphins sign a new tight end who played with Jalen Hurts at the Eagles

Standing in 2nd place in the AFC East after ten games may seem decent, but not with a 3-6 record. This is the current situation for the Dolphins—a scenario they definitely didn’t expect.

Their season became even more challenging when they lost Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2. The quarterback suffered his third official NFL concussion, prompting the Dolphins to immediately place him on injured reserve.

Tagovailoa missed four games, but his comeback saw two consecutive losses to the Cardinals and the Bills. He rebounded with a win against the Rams last weekend, with Miami now hoping he can turn things around for a perfect second half of the season.

In response to these setbacks, Miami has taken action, adding a new weapon for Tagovailoa to use this year. The club still holds playoff hopes and wants him to have more targets on the field.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 26: Jack Stoll #89 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they claimed TE Jack Stoll off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. He played for four years with Jalen Hurts but wasn’t able to establish himself as a key target for the talented quarterback.

What will be Jack Stoll’s role with the Dolphins?

Jack Stoll entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted rookie. Although not viewed as a top prospect, the Eagles gave him an opportunity to prove himself as a backup in their solid offense.

In the Dolphins’ depth chart, Stoll is listed as TE4. Jonnu Smith is the undisputed starter, but Stoll could prove to be a reliable blocker, just as he was in Philadelphia.

