Austria vs Ireland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 14, 2026

Austria hosts Ireland in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with both sides coming off a 2-2 draw in their last meeting. Austria sits atop the group and Ireland sits in second. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Austria vs Ireland: Match Summary Match Austria vs. Ireland Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, November 14, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Austria vs Ireland in the USA

There are no USA TV channels confirmed for this match. Fans in the United States will need to rely on streaming options instead.

Can I watch Austria vs Ireland for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Austria vs Ireland for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Austria leads the group with 8 points from 4 matches. They enter this game after a 1-1 draw with Kosovo, following a 2-2 draw against Ireland and a 3-1 win over Kosovo before that. The top spot is theirs to defend here.

Ireland sits second in the group with 5 points from 4 matches. A 1-1 draw with Israel was their most recent result. Before that came the 2-2 draw with Austria and a 3-0 win over Israel. A win would put pressure on the group leaders.

Austria leads the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on October 1, 2026: Ireland 2-2 Austria.

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Austria vs Ireland: Predicted Lineups

Austria (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, David Affengruber, Kevin Danso, Konrad Laimer; Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Luca Weinhandl; Felix Bacher, Michael Gregoritsch, Christoph Baumgartner.

Ireland (3-4-2-1): Caoimhin Kelleher; Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, Liam Scales; Jack Moylan, James Abankwah, Conor Coventry, Jayson Molumby, Adam Idah, Ryan Manning; Troy Parrott.

What time is the Austria vs Ireland match?

The Austria vs Ireland match kicks off on Saturday, November 14, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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