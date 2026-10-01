Ireland vs Austria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 1, 2026

Republic of Ireland host Austria at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for a UEFA Nations League League B, Group B3 clash. Austria started with a win, while Ireland lost their opener. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ireland vs Austria Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, October 1, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Ireland vs Austria in the USA

Ireland vs Austria will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Ireland vs Austria for free?

Fubo currently lists Ireland vs Austria with a 5-day free-trial option, showing “$0 Today” and “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Republic of Ireland and Austria meet at the Aviva Stadium on October 1 in a key UEFA Nations League League B, Group B3 clash. Both sides enter the fixture with different results from Matchday 1: Ireland suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Kosovo, while Austria opened the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Israel.

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Austria before the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

The result in Dublin could have an important impact on the race for promotion to League A. Austria are targeting a return to the top tier after missing out on promotion in the previous edition, while Ireland are looking to build a stronger campaign after finishing as League B runners-up in 2024/25.

For Ireland, the home fixture is an opportunity to respond immediately after the loss in Pristina. Vedat Muriqi scored Kosovo’s winner in the 83rd minute, despite Caoimhin Kelleher making several important saves for Heimir Hallgrimsson‘s side.

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The Ireland manager will also have to manage his squad carefully, with Nathan Collins already ruled out and Jamie McGrath and Harvey Vale subsequently withdrawn through injury.

Austria arrive with confidence after their late comeback against Israel, scoring in the 90th and 93rd minutes to turn the match into a 3-1 win. Ralf Rangnick‘s team will also be motivated by the chance to strengthen its position at the top of Group B3 before the Nations League campaign moves into its next stage.

What time is the Ireland vs Austria match?

The Ireland vs Austria match kicks off on Thursday, October 1, at 2:45 PM ET. The game starts at 7:45 PM local time in Dublin at Aviva Stadium. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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