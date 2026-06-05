Why is Ireland not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Ireland narrowly missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic playoff defeat. Here's how the qualification campaign unfolded and where it went wrong.

Ireland will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after failing to secure qualification through the UEFA pathway. Despite reaching the European playoffs and coming within touching distance of advancing, Ireland’s campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion during the knockout stage.

Under manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, Ireland showed signs of progress throughout qualifying and earned a place in the playoffs after finishing behind Portugal in their group. However, their World Cup hopes ultimately slipped away in a dramatic postseason matchup.

The elimination extended a lengthy wait for a return to soccer’s biggest tournament. Ireland’s last appearance at a FIFA World Cup came in 2002, when the team reached the Round of 16 in South Korea and Japan.

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How did Ireland get eliminated?

Ireland’s World Cup dream came to an end in the UEFA playoff semifinals against the Czech Republic. The Irish side appeared to be in control after building a 2-0 lead, putting themselves in a strong position to move one step closer to qualification.

Nathan Collins of Ireland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the international friendly match. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

However, the Czech Republic mounted a comeback, scoring twice to level the match and force a penalty shootout. Ireland then missed two spot-kicks during the shootout, allowing the Czechs to advance and ending the Irish campaign.

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The defeat was particularly painful because Ireland had been within minutes of securing a place in the playoff final before conceding late goals that changed the course of the match.

How long has Ireland been absent from the World Cup?

Ireland’s absence from the 2026 tournament means the country has now missed every World Cup since 2002. While the national team has qualified for several European Championships during that period, a return to the World Cup has remained elusive.

The 2026 campaign represented one of Ireland’s closest opportunities to end that drought. Reaching the playoffs demonstrated progress, but the dramatic loss to the Czech Republic ensured that the wait for another World Cup appearance will continue.

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For Irish supporters, the focus now shifts toward the next qualification cycle as the national team looks to build on the positives from its recent campaign and finally return to the sport’s biggest stage.