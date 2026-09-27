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Israel vs Ireland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 27, 2026

Israel face the Republic of Ireland at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary, in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League League B. With both teams starting a new campaign, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Eli Dasa of Israel and Nathan Collins of the Republic of Ireland
© Marco Luzzani/Minas Panagiotakis -- Getty ImagesEli Dasa of Israel and Nathan Collins of the Republic of Ireland
Match Summary
MatchIsrael vs Ireland
TournamentUEFA Nations League
DateSunday, September 27, 2026
Time2:45 PM PT / 11:45 AM PT
TV ChannelsFox Soccer Plus
Live StreamFubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Israel vs Ireland in the USA

Israel vs Republic of Ireland will be available in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming coverage available through Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

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Can I watch Israel vs Ireland for free?

Yes! Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial on its featured U.S. plans. The platform’s official website lists five-day trials for its Pro, Elite and Latino plans.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Israel and the Republic of Ireland will meet on September 27 in Matchday 2 of UEFA Nations League Group B3, with the game taking place at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary.

Both teams arrive after their opening fixtures on September 24, when Israel visit Austria and Ireland travel to Kosovo. With Austria and Kosovo also in the group, the early results could quickly shape the promotion race.

Beram Kayal and Eran Zahavi of Israel during the UEFA Nations League C group one match (Source: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Beram Kayal and Eran Zahavi of Israel during the UEFA Nations League C group one match (Source: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The stakes are particularly clear because Group B3 offers a direct route to League A. The group winner earns promotion, while the runner-up gets a chance to move up through the promotion/relegation playoffs.

That makes every point important from the opening rounds, especially with Israel and Ireland scheduled to face each other twice within a week. The return meeting is set for October 4 at TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia.

What time is the Israel vs Ireland match?

The Israel vs Republic of Ireland match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 2:45 PM ET. The official page lists a 9:45 PM kickoff in Israel, while the FAI lists the match at 7:45 PM Irish time, which corresponds to 6:45 PM UTC.

  • Eastern Time: 2:45 PM
  • Central Time: 1:45 PM
  • Mountain Time: 12:45 PM
  • Pacific Time: 11:45 AM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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