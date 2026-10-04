Ireland vs Israel: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 4, 2026

Ireland and Israel meet at TSC Arena in Serbia on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League League B, Group 3. Both sides are looking for a crucial result after difficult starts. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ireland vs Israel Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, October 4, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Ireland vs Israel in the USA

The Republic of Ireland vs Israel UEFA Nations League game will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Ireland vs Israel for free?

Fubo currently lists Ireland vs Israel with a 5-day free-trial option, displaying the game at $0 and inviting eligible users to “Try for free”. The match page also says the offer can be canceled at any time.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Ireland vs Israel is a Matchday 4 fixture in League B, Group 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. The teams are part of a group that also includes Austria and Kosovo, with the competition serving as part of the qualification pathway for UEFA EURO 2028. Israel opened its campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Austria in Linz, while Ireland lost 1-0 away to Kosovo. That left both teams without a point after the opening round.

Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland in 2026 (Source: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

For Ireland, the campaign is an opportunity to build toward EURO 2028, which will be hosted by Ireland and the United Kingdom. The FAI has retained Heimir Hallgrimsson and his coaching staff through the tournament, while the squad for this Nations League window includes players such as Caoimhin Kelleher, Dara O’Shea, Jake O’Brien, Finn Azaz, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott.

Advertisement

Captain Nathan Collins is unavailable for the entire window through injury, while Jamie McGrath and Harvey Vale subsequently withdrew and were replaced by Killian Phillips.

Israel are also entering a demanding period under Ran Ben Shimon, who selected a 27-player squad for the four fixtures. The group includes goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, captain Eli Dasa, Oscar Gloukh, Manor Solomon, Liel Abada and Tai Baribo. Israel’s federation confirmed that the team will play Austria, Ireland twice and Kosovo during the September-October window.

What time is the Ireland vs Israel match?

The Ireland vs Israel match kicks off on Sunday, October 4, at 2:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement