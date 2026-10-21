Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 21, 2026

Bayern Munich host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in a key Champions League league-phase clash. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA, including TV channels, streaming options and kickoff time.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the USA

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal will be available to watch in the United States through Paramount+, ViX, TUDN USA and UniMás. Fans can also access coverage through the digital platforms TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free?

There is no confirmed free legal livestream of the full Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal match in the United States. Paramount+ and ViX are the listed streaming options, and viewers should check whether their existing subscriptions include the game.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich and Arsenal meet in one of the standout fixtures of Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both clubs have made strong starts to their European campaigns, and Wednesday’s matchup offers an early opportunity to strengthen their position in the race for direct qualification to the Round of 16. Under the competition’s format, the top eight teams advance directly, while clubs finishing ninth through 24th enter a two-legged playoff.

Declan Rice of Arsenal (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern opened their European campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt before drawing 3-3 against Viking. Vincent Kompany’s side has also demonstrated its attacking potential in the Bundesliga, including a 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig on October 17. However, the draw against Viking showed that Bayern can be vulnerable defensively, a concern against an Arsenal team capable of exploiting mistakes.

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Arsenal arrive in Munich after beating Napoli 1-0 and Lille 3-0 in their first two Champions League matches. Mikel Arteta‘s team has combined defensive solidity with an efficient attack, giving the Gunners an opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe’s most dangerous home sides. A positive result away from home would further strengthen Arsenal’s early position in the league phase.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Lennart Karl; Harry Kane.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ezri Konsa, Jurrien Timber; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke; Viktor Gyokeres.

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What time is the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match?

The Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal match kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The Champions League fixture is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. local time in Munich at the Allianz Arena.