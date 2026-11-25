With several Bayern Munich players unavailable, Luis Diaz returns to the bench and could see action against Lille in the Champions League.

Anticipation is building around how Bayern Munich will fare without several star players, including Harry Kane, who is sidelined for today’s match due to injury. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz will start on the bench for the Champions League Matchday 5 clash against Lille.

Diaz is out of Bayern’s starting XI as he eases back from a hamstring injury suffered a couple of weeks ago. Despite missing both Kane and Michael Olise, manager Vincent Kompany has opted to lean on the club’s young talent from the opening whistle.

It is a pivotal fixture for Bayern Munich as they look to solidify their push toward the knockout stage. A win would put them in a commanding position in the Champions League table, while Lille desperately needs three points to keep its own advancement hopes alive.

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On the French side, confidence is high as Lille looks to carry its strong domestic form—where it currently sits third in Ligue 1—onto the European stage. A victory today would give the visitors a major boost toward securing a knockout playoff spot.

Luis Díaz of Bayern Munich in action during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match

Confirmed lineups: Bayern Munich vs. Lille

With Jamal Musiala, Diaz and Jonathan Tah all starting on the bench, 18-year-old forward Lennart Karl leads the attack alongside young midfielders Tom Bischof and Nathaniel Brown, supported by the experienced double pivot of Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

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Lille manager Davide Ancelotti sets up in a 4-3-3 formation that blends veteran control in midfield with pace up front. Club captain Benjamin Andre and Nabil Bentaleb anchor the center of the park alongside Ngal’ayel Mukau, freeing Ethan Mbappe, Ayase Ueda, and Hakon Haraldsson to lead the front line while veteran striker Olivier Giroud waits in reserve on the bench.

With starting lineups confirmed for both sides, Diaz is expected to make an appearance in the upcoming game as he pushes to log more minutes to close out the year, after missing recent matches with both his national team and Bayern in the Champions League.

Key takeaways

Luis Diaz starts on the bench for Bayern Munich after suffering a hamstring injury.

for Bayern Munich after suffering a hamstring injury. Harry Kane is sidelined due to injury for Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash against Lille.

for Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash against Lille. 18-year-old Lennart Karl leads Bayern Munich’s attack with Jamal Musiala starting on the bench.