Lille host Bayern Munich on November 25, 2026 in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, a fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the group phase, and the predicted lineups below point to contrasting moods heading into the night.

Davide Ancelotti sets Lille up in a 4-2-3-1, with Berke Özer in goal behind a back four of Maxima Adeagan Goffi, Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro Ribeiro and Calvin Verdonk. Benjamin André and Ngalayel Mukau sit in the double pivot, with Nabil Bentaleb pushed into the attacking midfield band alongside Ethan Mbappé and Hákon Arnar Haraldsson, in support of lone striker Ayase Ueda. The team is without Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi, Hamza Igamane and Tiago Santos, all out, which thins their options in defense and up front and puts more weight on this predicted XI to deliver after three difficult results.

Lille’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Berke Özer; Maxima Adeagan Goffi, Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Calvin Verdonk; Benjamin André, Ngalayel Mukau, Nabil Bentaleb; Ethan Mbappé, Ayase Ueda, Hákon Arnar Haraldsson.

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Vincent Kompany also goes with a 4-2-3-1 for Bayern Munich, with Jonas Urbig in goal and a back line of Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Hiroki Ito. Joshua Kimmich and Tom Bischof form the midfield two, with Aleksandar Pavlović, Konrad Laimer and Lennart Karl operating behind Nathaniel Brown as the central attacking reference. The absences of Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry, all out, strip real depth from the squad, yet the group’s recent form suggests this predicted XI still has enough quality to carry the attacking threat on the road.

Bayern Munich’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Hiroki Ito; Joshua Kimmich, Tom Bischof, Aleksandar Pavlović; Konrad Laimer, Lennart Karl, Nathaniel Brown.

How does Lille arrive for the game vs Bayern Munich?

Lille arrive off a stretch that has given them little to build on. They drew 0-0 with Bodo Glimt on November 3, then lost 2-4 to Galatasaray on October 21 and fell 0-3 to Arsenal on October 13. That run leaves them needing a result in front of their own fans just to steady their European campaign.

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How does Bayern Munich arrive for the game vs Lille?

Bayern Munich come in with far more confidence after beating Atlético 2-0 on November 3. Before that they drew 2-2 with Arsenal on October 21 and played out a 3-3 draw with Viking on October 13. A win in this one would keep them firmly in control of their group.