HSV host Bayern Munich in the 2026-27 Bundesliga in a matchup between a side fighting to steady itself and a club that keeps finding ways to stay unbeaten in recent weeks, and the predicted lineups for both sides point to contrasting moods heading into this one.

HSV are predicted to line up in a 3-5-2, with Daniel Fernandes in goal behind a back three of Mario Vuskovic, Warmed Omari and Nicolas Capaldo. Zakaria El Ouahdi and David Moller Wolfe provide width as wing-backs, with Martin Adeline, Albert Gronbaek and Kofi Amoako forming the midfield core. Patson Daka and Alexander Rossing Lelesiit lead the line as a front two. There are no listed absences, so this looks close to a full-strength selection for HSV as they try to bounce back from their heavy loss to Bremen.

HSV’s predicted lineup (3-5-2): Daniel Fernandes; Nicolas Capaldo, Mario Vuskovic, Warmed Omari; Zakaria El Ouahdi, Martin Adeline, Albert Gronbaek, Kofi Amoako, David Moller Wolfe; Patson Daka, Alexander Rossing Lelesiit.

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Bayern Munich are set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Jonas Urbig in goal and a back four of Josip Stanisic, Kim Min-jae, Jonathan Tah and Nathaniel Brown. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic sit as the double pivot, with Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl pushing forward alongside Tim Binder in support of a lone striker. The team is missing a long list of regulars, with Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and Ismael Saibari all out. That depletion touches defense, midfield and attack alike, which puts extra responsibility on the group selected to keep Bayern Munich’s unbeaten run going.

Bayern Munich’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Kim Min-jae, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Tom Bischof, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Tim Binder, Lennart Karl, Nathaniel Brown.

How does HSV arrive for the game vs Bayern Munich?

HSV come into this game off a rough patch. They lost 0-4 to Bremen on November 22, and before that they beat Monchengladbach 3-1 on November 6, a result that followed a 1-3 loss to Frankfurt on November 1. That mix of a big win sandwiched between two defeats leaves HSV needing a response in front of their own fans.

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How does Bayern Munich arrive for the game vs HSV?

Bayern Munich arrive unbeaten across their last three outings. They drew 1-1 with Koln on November 20, having won 2-1 at Mainz on November 7 and drawn 2-2 with Dortmund on October 31. That run of two draws and a win shows a team still picking up points even without finding a dominant scoring touch, and it gives them a solid base to carry into Hamburg.