Harry Kane’s status becomes a major talking point as Bayern Munich prepare to face Lille in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, with Matchday 5 bringing a crucial test for the German giants.

Harry Kane will be one of the biggest absences when Bayern Munich face Lille in the UEFA Champions League. The England captain has been central to the Bavarian side’s attacking plans, making his unavailability a significant concern.

His situation took a worrying turn during Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Cologne, when the striker was forced to leave the field. The incident quickly became a major concern for the club, especially with a demanding schedule.

With Vincent Kompany‘s squad traveling to France to face Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, attention has shifted to the latest update on him and what his absence means. The German champions will need to find a solution in attack.

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What injury does Harry Kane have?

Harry Kane is sidelined with a torn syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle, an injury he suffered during the 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Cologne on November 20, 2026. He underwent successful surgery and has begun his recovery.

Harry Kane reacts after sustaining an injury during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

He was injured in the first half after a challenge from Cologne defender Joel Schmied. He went down clutching his ankle and was substituted in the 20th minute, with Tom Bischof coming on in his place.

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The injury is a significant setback for Bayern, as he had been one of the team’s most productive players. Before getting hurt, he had recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 16 competitive appearances during the 2026-27 season.

Who will replace Harry Kane against Lille?

Lennart Karl is expected to lead Bayern Munich’s attack against Lille in Harry Kane’s absence. The young forward has emerged as the likely option to fill the central role, with Vincent Kompany facing limited choices due to several injuries.

Karl is not a direct like-for-like replacement for Kane, whose ability to link play, create chances and finish in the box has been central to the attack. Kompany may therefore need to adjust the team’s structure and rely on several players.

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Bayern are also without Michael Olise, who suffered a foot bruise against Cologne, while Serge Gnabry is unavailable with a muscle injury. Luis Diaz, however, has returned to the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem.

How long will Harry Kane be out for Bayern Munich?

Harry Kane is expected to miss several months, with reports suggesting he could be sidelined for around three months or longer. Bayern Munich have not announced an official return date, but the manager indicated that the striker’s recovery would take “months rather than weeks”.

Reuters reported that local media expected him to be out for approximately three months following surgery on his left ankle. Other reports have suggested a longer recovery period of around three and a half months.

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The injury is expected to keep him out of action into 2027, meaning Bayern will have to manage a significant portion of their season without their leading striker. His return will depend on how he progresses through rehabilitation.

Key takeaways