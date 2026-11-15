Belgium vs Italy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 15, 2026

Belgium hosts Italy in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with both sides chasing points near the top of the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Belgium vs Italy: Match Summary Match Belgium vs. Italy Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, November 15, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Belgium vs Italy in the USA

There are no US TV channels listed for this match in the available information.

Fans in the USA can stream the match live on Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Belgium vs Italy for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Belgium vs Italy for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Belgium sit third in the group with 9 points from 5 games. They go into this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Türkiye on November 12. Before that, they lost 1-4 to France on October 5, then beat Türkiye 3-0 on October 2.

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Italy lead the group with 10 points from 5 games. Their last outing ended in a 3-1 win over France on November 12. A 3-1 win over Türkiye came on October 5, and before that they drew 1-1 with France on October 2. A win in this match would strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Italy leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 25, 2026: Italy 0-2 Belgium.

Belgium vs Italy: Predicted Lineups

Belgium (4-3-3): Senne Lammens; Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Kevin De Bruyne, Romeo Lavia, Youri Tielemans; Diego Moreira, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku.

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Italy (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Marco Palestra, Giorgio Scalvini, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori; Nicolo Fagioli, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella; Antonio Vergara, Francesco Pio Esposito, Federico Dimarco.

What time is the Belgium vs Italy match?

The Belgium vs Italy match kicks off on Sunday, November 15, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM