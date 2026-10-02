Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing today for France vs Italy in 2026-27 Nations League Matchday 3?

France aims to build on its strong performance against Italy in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 3, but Les Bleus will have to do it without star forward Kylian Mbappe.

France enters Friday’s UEFA Nations League clash against Italy as a clear title favorite, but Les Bleus must navigate Matchday 3 without superstar Kylian Mbappe, raising high-stakes questions about how the squad will respond on the pitch.

Mbappe is not playing today for France vs Italy because he was ruled out after sustaining a knee injury against Turkiye on Matchday 1, moments after netting the game-winner. His absence leaves a glaring hole in the attack as France prepares to face an Italian side eager to build momentum.

Sitting atop Group A1, France can virtually clinch a spot in the knockout stage with a victory over Italy. However, the Azzurri will be looking to spoil the party in Paris, fresh off a dominant 4-1 statement win against Turkiye.

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While other European powers face off-pitch distractions—such as Portugal navigating Cristiano Ronaldo’s early departure from camp—France boasts enough world-class depth to stay on course for another international trophy.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 🏟️💙



Les Bleus are back at our home stadium tonight, after a year and a half away, to take on Italy 🇮🇹



Our 3rd Nations League match will also be Zinédine Zidane’s first home game as head coach 🙌#FRAITA pic.twitter.com/ShpEqhpMeO — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) October 2, 2026

Predicted lineup for France vs. Italy

With Mbappe sidelined and defender Ibrahima Konate also unavailable due to injury, manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to lean on rising stars Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki to power the attack. Here is how France could line up on Friday:

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Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Jeremy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert

Midfielders: Rayan Cherki, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot

Forwards: Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele (C), Desire Doue

Even with an abundance of attacking talent ready to step up, a shorthanded French backline presents a vulnerability that Italy will certainly look to exploit. Despite that situation, France wants to secure the victory and the first place in the standings with those three points.

Key takeaways

Kylian Mbappe sustained a knee injury against Turkiye on Matchday 1.

against Turkiye on Matchday 1. France enters Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Italy as a clear favorite.

enters Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Italy as a clear favorite. Italy enters the match following a 4-1 win against Turkiye.