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Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing today for France vs Italy in 2026-27 Nations League Matchday 3?

France aims to build on its strong performance against Italy in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 3, but Les Bleus will have to do it without star forward Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe of France runs with the ball.
© Burak Kara/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France runs with the ball.

France enters Friday’s UEFA Nations League clash against Italy as a clear title favorite, but Les Bleus must navigate Matchday 3 without superstar Kylian Mbappe, raising high-stakes questions about how the squad will respond on the pitch.

Mbappe is not playing today for France vs Italy because he was ruled out after sustaining a knee injury against Turkiye on Matchday 1, moments after netting the game-winner. His absence leaves a glaring hole in the attack as France prepares to face an Italian side eager to build momentum.

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Sitting atop Group A1, France can virtually clinch a spot in the knockout stage with a victory over Italy. However, the Azzurri will be looking to spoil the party in Paris, fresh off a dominant 4-1 statement win against Turkiye.

While other European powers face off-pitch distractions—such as Portugal navigating Cristiano Ronaldo’s early departure from camp—France boasts enough world-class depth to stay on course for another international trophy.

Predicted lineup for France vs. Italy

With Mbappe sidelined and defender Ibrahima Konate also unavailable due to injury, manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to lean on rising stars Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki to power the attack. Here is how France could line up on Friday:

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  • Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan
  • Defenders: Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Jeremy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert
  • Midfielders: Rayan Cherki, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot
  • Forwards: Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele (C), Desire Doue

Even with an abundance of attacking talent ready to step up, a shorthanded French backline presents a vulnerability that Italy will certainly look to exploit. Despite that situation, France wants to secure the victory and the first place in the standings with those three points.

Key takeaways

  • Kylian Mbappe sustained a knee injury against Turkiye on Matchday 1.
  • France enters Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Italy as a clear favorite.
  • Italy enters the match following a 4-1 win against Turkiye.
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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