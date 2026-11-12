Italy vs France: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on November 12, 2026

Italy host France at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan for a crucial UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 clash. With both European powers battling for quarterfinal positioning, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Italy vs France Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, November 12, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Italy vs France in the USA

Italy vs France will be broadcast live in the United States on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Fans can also stream the UEFA Nations League matchup through Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Italy vs France for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch Italy vs France through Fubo‘s five-day free trial. The match is listed on FS1, which is included in the platform’s channel lineup.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Italy and France meet at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan on Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The fixture is part of League A Group 1, where both national teams are competing for a place in the quarterfinals. The Azzurri will have home advantage, but France arrive as group leaders with an important points advantage.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

France currently lead the group with 10 points, followed by Italy with seven, Belgium with six and Turkiye with zero. The Azzurri have recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat in their opening four matches. Their most recent result against France was a 1-1 draw on October 2, when the teams met at the Stade de France.

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The stakes are significant for both sides. The top two teams in Group A1 advance to the quarterfinals, while third place leads to a relegation playoff. France need just a draw against Italy to guarantee their place in the knockout stage. Italy, meanwhile, can strengthen their qualification chances with a home victory before their final group fixture against Belgium on November 15.

What time is the Italy vs France match?

The Italy vs France match kicks off on Thursday, November 12, at 2:45 PM ET at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan. For viewers across different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM