Italy vs Turkiye: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on October 5, 2026

Italy host Turkiye at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna for a crucial UEFA Nations League League A, Group A1 Matchday 4 clash. The Azzurri are chasing the top two, while Turkiye need points to avoid relegation. Here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Italy vs Turkiye Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Monday, October 5, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Italy vs Turkiye in the USA

Italy vs Turkiye will be available to viewers in the USA on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming options including Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Italy vs Turkiye for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its listed U.S. plans, including Pro, Elite, Elite with Sports Plus and Latino, although the platform notes that trial availability can change.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Italy and Turkiye meet again just one week after their first UEFA Nations League encounter, but the stakes are very different for the two teams. Italy currently sit third in League A, Group A1 with four points from three matches, behind France on seven and Belgium on six. Turkiye are at the bottom with zero points after losing all three of their games.

Riccardo Calafiori of Italy during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Pauline Figuet/Getty Images)

The Azzurri have responded strongly after losing 2-0 to Belgium on Matchday 1. They defeated Turkiye 4-1 in Bursa on September 28, then earned a valuable 1-1 draw away against France on October 2, with Alessandro Bastoni scoring the equalizer. Another victory in Bologna would give Roberto Mancini‘s team seven points and put them firmly into the fight for one of the group’s top two positions.

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For Turkiye, the situation is considerably more urgent. Vincenzo Montella‘s side have lost to France, Italy and Belgium, conceding eight goals while scoring only once in the competition.

Another defeat would leave them with a huge amount of ground to make up in the battle to avoid relegation from League A. The Crescent-Stars will also be without some major attacking talent, with Arda Guler and Baris Alper Yilmaz suspended, while Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz have been dealing with injuries.

What time is the Italy vs Turkiye match?

Italy vs Turkiye kicks off today, October 5, at 2:45 PM ET. The game will be played at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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