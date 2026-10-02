France vs Italy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 2, 2026

France host Italy at Stade de France in Saint-Denis for a UEFA Nations League League A, Group 1 Matchday 3 clash. With both teams beginning a new campaign, here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Italy Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels FOX Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch France vs Italy in the USA

France vs. Italy will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), with the match also available to stream through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch France vs Italy for free?

Eligible new Fubo customers can currently use a 5-day free trial to access the service, and the platform’s specific France vs. Italy page displays the match with a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France and Italy meet on Friday, October 2, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis for Matchday 3 of UEFA Nations League League A, Group 1. The group also contains Belgium and Turkiye, with each team playing six league-phase matches.

France players pose for a team photograph in 2026 (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

For France, this game comes during the beginning of a new era. Zinedine Zidane is now the head coach of Les Bleus, replacing Didier Deschamps, and the Nations League campaign represents his first competitive matches in charge.

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Italy have already had to make changes to their squad before the international window. Federico Dimarco was ruled out with an injury and replaced by Aston Villa’s Matteo Ruggeri, while Bryan Cristante also withdrew and was replaced by Samuele Ricci.

The final squad therefore includes established players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Bastoni, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nicolo Barella, Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean alongside several younger options.

What time is the France vs Italy match?

The France vs. Italy match kicks off on Friday, October 2, at 2:45 PM ET. The official FFF listing gives an 8:45 PM local kickoff at Stade de France, while UEFA and FIGC also list the fixture for 20:45 local time.

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