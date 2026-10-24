Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Bundesliga game on October 24, 2026

Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park in Bundesliga Matchday 7, with both teams looking to build momentum. Find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the USA

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast live in the United States on USA Network and Peacock on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt for free?

There is no confirmed free trial specifically for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt through the match’s listed streaming providers. Peacock requires a paid subscription for its Bundesliga coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Signal Iduna Park for a Matchday 7 clash between two teams looking to build momentum early in the 2026-27 Bundesliga season.

Dortmund started the campaign with four consecutive league victories but have since drawn their last two matches, including a goalless stalemate against Union Berlin. Niko Kovac‘s team will be eager to return to winning ways in front of its home supporters.

Jobe Bellingham and Waldemar Anton of Borussia Dortmund (Source: Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

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Eintracht Frankfurt arrive after beating Cologne 1-0, with Younes Ebnoutalib scoring the decisive goal. The victory ended Frankfurt’s winless run at home this season and offered a boost ahead of a difficult trip to Dortmund. The visitors will need to maintain their defensive discipline while finding opportunities to challenge Dortmund’s back line.

The teams also have recent history to draw on. Their previous meeting in May 2026 ended in a 3-2 victory for Dortmund after Frankfurt scored early. That result highlighted the attacking potential of both sides, and another open contest could be in store if Frankfurt can exploit spaces while Dortmund push for three points.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Julian Ryerson; Maximilian Beier, Ethan Nwaneri; Serhou Guirassy.

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Eintracht Frankfurt (4-4-2): Noah Atubolu; Daiki Kosugi, Lilian Brassier, Robin Koch, Nnamdi Collins; Fares Chaibi, Mario Gotze, Raphael Onyedika, Ritsu Doan; Younes Ebnoutalib, Jonathan Burkardt.

What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match kicks off on Saturday, October 24, at 12:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 12:30 PM

Central Time: 11:30 AM

Mountain Time: 10:30 AM

Pacific Time: 9:30 AM