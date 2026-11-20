Alphonso Davies has been a key figure for Bayern Munich, making his status a storyline to watch ahead of the Bundesliga clash with Koln as Vincent Kompany prepares his squad for Matchday 10.

Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action on Friday with a home matchup against Koln, but Vincent Kompany will have to manage several important absences as his team looks to protect its position at the top of the standings.

One of the biggest concerns involves Alphonso Davies. He was involved in a concerning moment while representing his national team, raising questions about his physical condition heading into a demanding stretch of the campaign.

His situation is particularly relevant for Bayern, considering the pace and attacking contributions he brings to the left side of the defense. His absence could force the head coach to consider alternative options at left-back.

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What injury does Alphonso Davies have?

Alphonso Davies is sidelined with a minor muscle tear in his left hamstring, an injury he sustained while playing for Canada against Guatemala in the first leg of their 2026 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal on November 13.

Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Munich (Source: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The Bayern Munich defender lasted just six minutes before being forced off the field. He appeared to lose his footing inside the penalty area and immediately signaled to the Canadian bench that he was experiencing discomfort.

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Ralph Priso replaced him as Canada continued the match. Following his return to Germany, Bayern’s medical staff conducted examinations and confirmed the hamstring tear on November 16.

He had made 15 appearances across all competitions for Bayern during the 2026-27 campaign, recording three goals and five assists. His latest setback interrupts what had been an encouraging return to form under Kompany.

How long will Alphonso Davies be out for Bayern Munich?

Alphonso Davies is expected to miss approximately two to three weeks, according to Bayern sporting director Max Eberl. That means he will be unavailable for today’s match, with his recovery extending into early December.

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Eberl provided the update on Thursday, November 19, explaining that the club did not expect the injury to keep him out for an extended period. He also indicated that the initial assessment was less concerning than it could have been.

The Bayern executive told Sky: “We don’t expect him to be out for too long. Without putting an exact timeframe on it, we don’t think it will be longer than two or three weeks“.

There was also an encouraging development today. Bayern confirmed that Davies had returned to individual training, completing a session that included running and ball work. This represents a positive step in his rehabilitation.

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Key takeaways