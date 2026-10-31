Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Bundesliga game on October 31, 2026

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season. With both German giants level on 17 points and unbeaten in the league, find out how to watch Der Klassiker live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, October 31, 2026 Time 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match live on USA Network and Telemundo, with streaming available on Fubo and Peacock.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

Fubo offers eligible new subscribers a 5-day free trial period that provides access to live TV channels, including USA Network in qualifying plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet in one of German soccer’s biggest rivalries, known as Der Klassiker, with both teams looking to gain an early advantage in the Bundesliga title race.

After seven matchdays, Bayern lead the standings on goal difference, with both clubs tied on 17 points. Each side has recorded five wins and two draws, leaving Saturday’s showdown as a major opportunity to move ahead of a direct challenger.

Tim Binder of Bayern Munich during the DFB Cup 2026/27 match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

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Bayern have been particularly impressive in attack, scoring 25 goals and conceding six in their first seven league matches. Harry Kane has been central to their strong start, while Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry provide additional creativity and goal-scoring threats. Bayern’s 3-1 victory over Freiburg in their most recent Bundesliga match put them back above Dortmund on goal difference.

Dortmund, coached by Niko Kovac, have built their campaign on defensive solidity. They have conceded only four goals in seven league games, two fewer than Bayern, and are coming off a 1-0 league win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Serhou Guirassy will be a key player for the visitors as they attempt to challenge Bayern’s back line and take the lead in the title race.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer; Tom Bischof, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl, Michael Olise; Harry Kane.

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Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman, Julian Ryerson; Marcel Sabitzer, Fabio Silva; Serhou Guirassy.

What time is the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match?

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off on Saturday, October 31, at 1:30 PM ET in the United States. The Bundesliga Matchday 8 fixture will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Eastern Time (ET): 1:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 12:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 11:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 10:30 AM