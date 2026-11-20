Bayern Munich's plans for the Bundesliga clash with Koln have taken an unexpected turn, with Luis Diaz's status becoming one of the main questions surrounding Vincent Kompany's squad ahead of Matchday 10.

Luis Diaz‘s absence is one of the main storylines ahead of Bayern Munich‘s Bundesliga Matchday 10 clash against FC Koln. He had been making progress toward his return after an injury, raising hopes that he could rejoin the squad.

However, his comeback will have to wait a little longer, leaving the club without one of its key attacking options for Friday’s game. The 29-year-old has been recovering from a muscle tear in his left thigh, suffered in late October.

Although he has resumed parts of team training and made encouraging progress, the club is determined not to rush his recovery. His absence is particularly significant given the impact he has had on the attack.

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When will Luis Diaz return to play for Bayern Munich?

Luis Diaz could return to action for Bayern Munich within seven days of the November 20 clash against FC Koln, according to head coach Vincent Kompany. The Colombian winger is making good progress in his recovery.

Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich (Source: Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

His potential return could come in one of Bayern’s next two fixtures. They are scheduled to face Lille away in the UEFA Champions League on November 25, followed by an away Bundesliga meeting with Hamburger SV on November 28.

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The 29-year-old has already taken an important step toward returning, having resumed parts of team training on November 12 after following an individual recovery program. However, Bayern are being cautious with his workload.

What did Vincent Kompany say about Luis Diaz’s injury?

Vincent Kompany confirmed that Luis Diaz is recovering well but will not be ready to return yet. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he delivered an encouraging update, indicating that the player could return to the pitch within the following seven days.

“Lucho is doing very well. He’s had a good week. Tomorrow is still a bit too soon for him, but we’ll be able to get him back in action within the next seven days“, Kompany explained, making it clear that Diaz’s absence against Koln is a precaution rather than a sign of a setback in his recovery.

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Diaz had been working individually after suffering a muscle tear in his left thigh during Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal on October 21. He entered that match as a substitute but was forced off shortly after coming on.

Key takeaways