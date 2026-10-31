Why isn’t Luis Diaz playing today for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in 2026-27 Bundesliga Matchday 8?

Bayern Munich faces Borussia Dortmund in a Matchday 8 edition of Der Klassiker today, but the Bavarian giants will be without the sidelined Luis Díaz.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are gearing up for another high-stakes edition of Der Klassiker on Matchday 8 of the Bundesliga season. While both sides boast largely healthy rosters, Bayern will be shorthanded, missing star winger Luis Diaz for today’s showdown.

Diaz has been ruled out of the clash after suffering a thigh injury. His absence deals a significant blow to the reigning Bundesliga champions, testing their squad depth in a fixture that could heavily shape the title race.

Alongside the Colombian winger, Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer and playmaker Jamal Musiala. With both sidelined by injury, manager Vincent Kompany will have to lean on his bench to find a winning formula against their fierce rivals.

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With how to watch and kickoff details set for the marquee matchup between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, both German heavyweights are primed to leave everything on the pitch in pursuit of a crucial Bundesliga victory.

𝘽𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙖-𝙏𝙤𝙥𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙡 und Harry bringt den 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙣 𝙙’𝙊𝙧 in die Arena – Mehr geht nicht! 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WhA4W5EoyH — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 31, 2026

Predicted lineup for Bayern Munich without Diaz

With Michael Olise and Harry Kane slated to lead the attack, Kompany will turn to his supporting cast to spark the offense, with Serge Gnabry expected to slot in on the wing in Diaz’s place.

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Predicted lineup for Bayern:

Goalkeeper: Jonas Urbig

Defenders: Konrad Laimer (RB), Dayot Upamecano (CB), Jonathan Tah (CB), Alphonso Davies (LB)

Midfielders: Aleksandar Pavlovic (DM), Joshua Kimmich (DM), Michael Olise (RW), Ismael Saibari (AM), Serge Gnabry (LW)

Strikers: Harry Kane (ST)

With top spot in the Bundesliga table on the line, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are set to renew one of European soccer’s fiercest and most storied rivalries.

Key takeaways

Luis Diaz was ruled out of Der Klassiker after suffering a thigh injury.

of Der Klassiker after suffering a thigh injury. Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala will also miss the match due to injuries.

will also miss the match due to injuries. Serge Gnabry is expected to replace Luis Diaz on the wing in Bayern’s lineup.