Chile hosts Colombia in a 2026 international friendly on Tuesday, November 17, with the two sides meeting again days after their last encounter. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Chile vs Colombia: Match Summary Match Chile vs. Colombia Tournament International friendly Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz

How to watch Chile vs Colombia in the USA

There is no US TV broadcast listed for this friendly.

Fans in the USA can stream the match on Fanatiz.

Can I watch Chile vs Colombia for free?

There is no free way to watch Chile vs Colombia in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chile comes into this rematch off a 0-1 loss to Colombia on November 14. Before that, Chile beat Mexico 2-0 on October 7, and fell 2-4 to the United States on September 30.

Advertisement

Colombia arrives on the back of back-to-back wins, having beaten Chile 1-0 on November 14 and Peru 2-0 on October 6. Colombia’s only recent setback came on October 3, a 0-1 loss to Paraguay.

Colombia leads the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 14, 2026: Colombia 1-0 Chile.

What time is the Chile vs Colombia match?

The Chile vs Colombia match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 6:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Advertisement