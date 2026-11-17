|Chile vs Colombia: Match Summary
|Match
|Chile vs. Colombia
|Tournament
|International friendly
|Date
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|Time
|6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Fanatiz
How to watch Chile vs Colombia in the USA
There is no US TV broadcast listed for this friendly.
Fans in the USA can stream the match on Fanatiz.
Can I watch Chile vs Colombia for free?
There is no free way to watch Chile vs Colombia in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Chile comes into this rematch off a 0-1 loss to Colombia on November 14. Before that, Chile beat Mexico 2-0 on October 7, and fell 2-4 to the United States on September 30.
Colombia arrives on the back of back-to-back wins, having beaten Chile 1-0 on November 14 and Peru 2-0 on October 6. Colombia’s only recent setback came on October 3, a 0-1 loss to Paraguay.
Colombia leads the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 14, 2026: Colombia 1-0 Chile.
What time is the Chile vs Colombia match?
The Chile vs Colombia match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 6:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 6:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 5:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 4:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 3:00 PM