Luis Diaz will miss Colombia's friendly against Chile as Nestor Lorenzo deals with a key attacking absence. The Bayern Munich winger is recovering from an injury sustained in the Champions League.

Luis Diaz is unavailable for Colombia‘s friendly against Chile because he is recovering from a minor muscle fiber tear in his left hamstring. The Bayern Munich winger sustained the injury during a Champions League match.

Bayern confirmed the diagnosis on October 22, describing the problem as a minor muscle fiber tear. The club did not initially provide a specific recovery timetable, saying he would be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The recovery process showed signs of progress during the international break. On November 12, Bayern announced that he had taken part in on-field exercises with teammates for the first time since the injury.

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What games will Luis Diaz miss because of his injury?

Luis Diaz missed five Bayern Munich matches and was ruled out for both of Colombia’s November friendlies against Chile after suffering a hamstring injury in the Champions League. He was forced to sit out several important fixtures.

Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The injury occurred during Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal on October 21, 2026. Diaz had entered the game as a substitute but was unable to finish the match after experiencing discomfort in his left hamstring.

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Bayern subsequently confirmed a minor muscle fiber tear, leaving him unavailable for the foreseeable future. According to the schedule published by AS Colombia, the matches Diaz was expected to miss included:

October 25: Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg – Bundesliga

October 28: Bayern Munich vs. Magdeburg – DFB-Pokal

October 31: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga

November 3: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League

November 7: Mainz vs. Bayern Munich – Bundesliga

November 13: Colombia vs. Chile – International friendly

November 17: Chile vs. Colombia – International friendly

The absence from the two Colombia fixtures was particularly significant for Nestor Lorenzo. He is one of the team’s most influential attacking players, and his injury prevented him from joining the squad for the final international window.

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Who will replace Luis Diaz in Colombia’s lineup against Chile?

Jhon Arias, Camilo Duran and other attacking options such as Camilo Mena and Oscar Perea are among the players Nestor Lorenzo can use to cover Luis Diaz’s absence against Chile. However, there is no direct replacement.

Arias, who plays for Palmeiras, is one of the most experienced alternatives available to Lorenzo. He can operate on either wing and provide creativity, speed and the ability to attack defenders in one-on-one situations.

Duran, who plays for Celtic, is another option. The forward was included in the November squad and started alongside Arias and Luis Suarez in Colombia’s first friendly against Chile on November 13.

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Suarez, meanwhile, provides a more central attacking presence, allowing the team to maintain its offensive structure. Lorenzo can also consider Camilo Mena, who plays for Korona Kielce, and Oscar Perea of Club America.

When will Luis Diaz return to play for Bayern Munich?

Luis Diaz could return to Bayern Munich’s squad before the end of November 2026, although the November 20 Bundesliga game against FC Cologne is considered an unlikely comeback date.

The Colombian winger made an important step in his rehabilitation on November 12, when Bayern confirmed that he had participated in parts of team training for the first time since sustaining his injury against Arsenal.

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Until then, he had been following an individual recovery program at the club’s Sabener Strabe training complex. However, returning to some team exercises does not automatically mean a player is ready to compete.

Bayern assistant coach Aaron Danks explained that Diaz and Jamal Musiala would continue with individual training before gradually joining the full squad once the international players returned.

According to Sky Germany journalist Kerry Hau, a comeback against Cologne on November 20 was considered unrealistic, although a return to the squad before the end of the month remained possible. Lille and Hamburger SV were identified as potential targets.

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Key takeaways