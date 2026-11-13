Why isn’t Luis Diaz playing today for Colombia vs Chile in 2026 international friendly?

Luis Diaz's availability is a major talking point ahead of Colombia's 2026 international friendly against Chile, with Nestor Lorenzo facing an important decision regarding one of his team's most influential players.

Colombia will have to find a way forward without Luis Diaz when it hosts Chile in its November international friendly, with the Bayern Munich winger among the most notable absentees from Nestor Lorenzo’s latest squad.

The Colombian national team announced its 26-man roster on November 6, and the 29-year-old was not included as he continues to recover from a muscle injury sustained in Germany.

His absence dates back to Bayern Munich‘s Champions League clash against Arsenal on October 21. He entered the game as a substitute but was forced off late in the contest after experiencing discomfort.

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What injury does Luis Diaz have?

Luis Diaz is recovering from a minor muscle fiber tear in his left hamstring. He was forced off shortly after coming on as a substitute, and subsequent medical examinations conducted by Bayern confirmed the problem.

Luis Diaz at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The injury came at an unfortunate moment for him, who had been enjoying an important role in Vincent Kompany’s attacking setup. Before being sidelined, he had established himself as one of Bayern’s most productive offensive players.

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According to the team’s update, he completed parts of team training for the first time since sustaining the injury. He had previously been following an individual rehabilitation program at the club’s Sabener Strabe training complex.

Is Luis Diaz expected to play in Colombia’s next international friendly?

No, Luis Diaz is not expected to play in Colombia’s next international friendly against Chile on November 17, 2026, because he was not included in Nestor Lorenzo’s squad for the November international window.

Colombia will face Chile for the second time during this international break at Estadio Nacional in Santiago. The match follows today’s meeting in Cali and represents the national team’s final scheduled international fixture of 2026.

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