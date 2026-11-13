Why isn’t James Rodriguez playing today for Colombia vs Chile in 2026 international friendly?

Colombia faces Chile in a 2026 international friendly with several notable names missing from Nestor Lorenzo's squad. James Rodriguez's absence is another major talking point ahead of the matchup in Cali.

Colombia return to action against Chile in a 2026 international friendly, but one familiar face will be missing from Nestor Lorenzo’s plans. James Rodriguez is not part of the squad for Friday’s encounter at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero.

He is not playing for the team because he retired from international soccer in September 2026, bringing his 15-year career with Los Cafeteros to an end and leaving behind an important legacy as one of the country’s greatest players.

The midfielder made that decision following Colombia’s elimination against Switzerland in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He finished his international career with 131 appearances, 31 goals and 43 assists.

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Why did James Rodriguez retire from the Colombia national team?

James Rodriguez retired from the Colombia national team because he felt it was time to close one of the most important chapters of his professional career. The 35-year-old midfielder announced his decision on September 15, 2026.

James Rodriguez during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

In his farewell message, he reflected on the many experiences he had with Los Cafeteros, including victories, difficult moments and the responsibility of representing millions of Colombians.

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He explained that wearing the national team jersey had always been a dream and that he was leaving with the satisfaction of having given everything for his country. He also acknowledged that a new generation of players was ready to take over.

According to Lorenzo, the midfielder had already communicated his intentions to him following Colombia vs Switzerland. He explained that he respected Rodriguez’s decision and allowed him to choose when to make it public.

He finished his international career with 131 appearances, 31 goals and 43 assists, becoming Colombia’s most-capped player and its second-highest scorer behind Radamel Falcao. His most memorable achievement came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he won the Golden Boot with six goals.

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When did James Rodriguez play his last game for Colombia?

James Rodriguez played his final game for Colombia on July 7, 2026, against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The midfielder started the match and played 66 minutes before being substituted.

The encounter took place at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. He was part of the starting lineup under Lorenzo, but Colombia could not advance to the quarterfinals after the knockout-stage matchup against Switzerland.

Although he had previously represented Colombia in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, as well as the 2024 Copa America, the 2026 tournament became his final appearance on the international stage.

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Who is Colombia’s captain against Chile?

Davinson Sanchez is expected to take over Colombia’s captaincy following James Rodriguez’s retirement from international soccer. Nestor Lorenzo identified the Galatasaray defender as his leading candidate to inherit the armband.

The Argentine coach explained that Sanchez has spent considerable time with Colombia, participated in major international competitions and demonstrated the attitude required to lead the group.

The coach specifically indicated that the defender would be his choice to succeed Rodriguez as captain. He is included in Colombia’s 26-man squad for the November friendlies against Chile.

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His experience will be particularly valuable during this transition, as Lorenzo looks to establish a new leadership structure while giving younger players opportunities to become important members of the team.

Key takeaways